Man gets 6 years for thefts using altered debit cards

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A California man must serve six years in prison for using altered debit cards to steal money from ATMs in Louisiana.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Shreveport says 40-year-old Dennis Busch, of Costa Mesa, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.
The prosecutor’s news release says Busch also was ordered to pay more than $63,000 in restitution.
The release also says Busch admitted in July that he altered and re-encoded Capital One debit cards and used them along with account holders' personal identification numbers he had obtained.
Prosecutors said the illegal withdrawals took place in 2018 and 2019.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.