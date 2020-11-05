Louisiana police officer shot during traffic stop dies

(MANGHAM, La. (AP) — The part-time North Louisiana police officer who was shot during a traffic stop last month has died.
Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming confirmed Marshall Waters' death Thursday in a post shared on Facebook.
Waters was shot once in his lower abdomen, beneath his vest, on Oct. 17 in Richland Parish.
The alleged shooter is 27-year-old Hermandus Semien of Ville Platte. He initially was arrested on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
It was not immediately known whether the charges would be upgraded in light of Waters' death.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.