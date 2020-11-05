Louisiana police officer shot during traffic stop dies

It was not immediately clear whether charges against alleged shooter would be upgraded

(Source: WLOX)
By Associated Press | November 5, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 2:53 PM

(MANGHAM, La. (AP) — The part-time North Louisiana police officer who was shot during a traffic stop last month has died.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming confirmed Marshall Waters' death Thursday in a post shared on Facebook.

Waters was shot once in his lower abdomen, beneath his vest, on Oct. 17 in Richland Parish.

The alleged shooter is 27-year-old Hermandus Semien of Ville Platte. He initially was arrested on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

It was not immediately known whether the charges would be upgraded in light of Waters' death.

