Long John Silver’s fire on Kings Highway resurrects thoughts of whether it possibly was arson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People living behind King Highway’s old Long John Silver’s fear arson may be to blame for Wednesday night’s fire.
The vacant building caught fire just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. In 2018, the building burned down and has since been abandoned.
KSLA News 12 contacted Shreveport fire officials on whether they are investigating the most recent fire as possible arson. They have yet to responded.
Some people living in the nearby apartments, who wish to remain anonymous, thought something was suspicious about the fire.
They also spoke about how the building has become an eyesore in the community and how several homeless people have taken refuge in the abandoned building to beat the cold.
Shreveport Councilwoman LeVette Fuller says she is working to confirm who owns the building. Her goal is to have the vacant property cleared.
