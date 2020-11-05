Logansport area youth disappears

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Logansport area youth has disappeared.
And now the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding him.
Johnny Ray Greer Jr. has been missing since Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
“At this time, Johnny Ray is not believed to be in danger; however, this is an ongoing investigation with an attempt to bring him home to safety,” sheriff’s Deputy Mark Pierce said.
Greer last was seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and gray/black tennis shoes.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.
“Any help the public can offer in bringing Johnny Ray Greer Jr. to safety will be greatly appreciated.”
