Great weekend upcoming with more mild temperatures

(KSLA) - The great and quiet weather will continue for a few more days. There will not be any rain until next week. Temperatures will remain warm in the 70s through the weekend.
This evening will have mostly clear conditions with no chance of rain. It will be very beautiful outside with a pretty sunset expected. Temperatures will be cooling down slowly, but might need a jacket if you’re out late tonight.
Tonight, the rest of the clouds will clear away. It will be completely sunny once we reach Friday and the sun comes up. Despite the clouds going away, the temperature will still not drop very much tonight. It will cool only to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Friday will also be nice with no chance of rain. Overall, it will not be much different from the last several days. Look for a lot of sunshine and limited clouds. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 70s.
This weekend has a very small chance for a brief shower as of now. Mostly on Sunday when a couple clouds will be building back up. I have a 20% chance for a quick shower, but the ArkLaTex should stay dry for the most part. Saturday will be the better day to do anything outdoors, because I have the rain chance down to zero! Abundant sunshine is expected Saturday and still some sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up and will reach the mid 70s.
Next week will start off very warm. Monday will have temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. There will be a few clouds, but little to no rain. A cold front will actually be arriving around Tuesday next week. This will bring more rain and a drop in temperatures. So, by the middle of next week, temperatures will be back to where they should be fore November.
On Veterans Day next week, the sunshine will be back with little to no chance of rain. Only a brief shower will be possible, so I have a 10% chance of rain. Still need the sunglasses with the clouds clearing away. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
In the tropics, Eta has weakened to a tropical storm. Eventually it will be downgraded to a tropical depression. By this weekend, it should turn back toward the Caribbean. So, the system could reform in to a tropical storm and maybe a hurricane. As it moves through the Caribbean, it will pass over Cuba and will head towards Florida. It could still be on either side of the state, so there is still some uncertainty. As of now, there is still NO threat to Louisiana or Texas.
Have a great rest of the week!
