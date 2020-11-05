Grandmother arrested in connection to Goldonna child abuse case

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Another person is behind bars in an evolving child abuse investigation in Goldonna.
Teresa Jurgens, 51, is charged with felony principle to cruelty to juveniles. This is in connection to an abuse investigation involving her grandchild, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Jurgens is the girlfriend of Goldonna Police Chief Joseph Hines, who also is in custody and facing a charge.
Both Smedley and Hines face a charge of cruelty to juveniles.
No bond has been set.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Major Reginald Turner or Detective Derrick Sowell with the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.
The Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center in Shreveport, Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office and Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services are assisting in the investigation.
