Friday marks final day of virtual learning in ETX school district after some students failing

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - After months of learning remotely amidst the coronavirus pandemic — 1,343 Marshall Independent School District students will return to the classroom on Monday morning.
Friday, Nov. 6 marks the final day of virtual instruction, after the district reported a concerning trend of failing students.
According to the district, of the over thirteen hundred students learning remotely — roughly 32 percent are failing one or more classes and 21 percent, nearly one in four, are failing two or more classes.
The issue is particularly glaring at Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School. Forty-three percent of the 380 virtual learners at Marshall High School are failing one or more classes, according to the district.
Just over 42 percent of Marshall Junior High students are failing “one or more subjects.”
“You have to make a decision at the end of the day of what’s best for students,” Gibson said. “What’s best for students is to be back in front of their teachers.”
Since school resumed earlier this fall, MISD has been transparent about its coronavirus cases and its recoveries. According to the latest report on November 3, there were 18 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the district, while 37 others have recovered from the virus.
Though the MISD is transitioning back to a more "traditional' mode of instruction, protective measures in place to mitigate the spread of the virus will continue throughout the district.
“That will be the biggest challenge, the classrooms will be a little bit fuller,” Gibson added. “We’re still going to be requiring masks.”
Gibson noted he did receive some backlash from parents in the district following the announcement and added he hears their concerns.
However, he is standing behind his action.
“That data supports the decision and that’s the bottom line,” Gibson explained.
Though willing to comply with safety measures, Gibson noted some teachers across the district became frustrated in the performance of remote students.
“I heard from a few [teachers], especially at the beginning of the year saying ‘I don’t feel like I’m able to really teach, I don’t feel like I’m really able to do my job,” Gibson highlighted.
Interestingly, Gibson said some teachers actually connected with students learning virtually who are rather introverted. He explained virtual learning required active communication and participation.
“For some of our students it’s been good and some of our teachers said, ‘Hey, I’ve developed relationships with some students I thought I’d never be able to,” he said.
Other East Texas school districts, such as Tyler ISD, Longview ISD, Hallsville ISD, Elysian Field ISD and Gilmer ISD have suspended virtual learning.
Regardless, Gibson wants to remind apprehensive parents the district is nimble and is ready to pivot back to remote learning if there is a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases inside the district.
“There is certainly going to be that option at that point,” he noted. “At the end of the day, we are going to do what’s best for students.”
