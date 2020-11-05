Airman and ex-BCPD reserve officer accused of having child porn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Barksdale Air Force Base airman and former Bossier City police reserve officer is accused of possessing child pornography.
Adam Richard Henderson, 34, of Bossier City, has been arrested and charged with 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, the Louisiana attorney general’s office reports.
Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Ponder said “his reserve status has been terminated.”
Henderson remains in the Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing, where he was booked at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, booking records show.
His arrest came as a result of an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s cyber crime unit, Louisiana State Police, the Bossier City marshal’s office, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“My office is committed to using every tool we have to find those who exploit our children and bring them to justice, no matter their profession or position,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said.
