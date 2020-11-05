DPS denied motion to dismiss lawsuit filed against agency by troopers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A lawsuit filed against a Nacogdoches County DPS sergeant by four East Texas DPS troopers who worked for him can move forward.
The troopers from Nacogdoches and Shelby Counties accuse DPS Sergeant Robert Shugart of illegal activity, retaliation, and violating the whistleblower act. Federal judge Ron Clark denied the agency’s motion for dismissal and sent the case to a magistrate judge for pretrial. Depositions will continue.
According to the dismissal, on the defendant’s motion, Sgt. Shugart was enforcing an unlawful quota system for arrests and traffic stops at the Center and Nacogdoches duty stations.
