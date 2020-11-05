DeSoto Parish bridge deemed safe for travel

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Chapman Bayou Bridge and section of highway in DeSoto Parish between 16404 LA 175 to 16732 LA 175 has reopened.
A fatal car crash Wednesday afternoon took the lives of two men on this roadway.
The crash also caused damage to the Chatman Bayou Bridge, which is just south of Antioch Road, and left the span unsafe for travel. DOTD assessed the damage overnight and has deemed the bridge and roadway safe for travel.
The bridge and roadway reopening on the morning of Thursday, November 5.
