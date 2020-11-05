Central Texas teenager indicted in deadly shooting linked to social media dating app

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Damarion Trammell Degrate, 17, of Waco, who was arrested in connection with a series three of shootings linked to a social media dating app that left one man dead and two others injured, was indicted Thursday for capital murder.
Degrate was also named in an indictment charging aggravated assault.
Degrate remains in the McLennan County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $500,000 bond.
The indictment stems from the shooting death of Jonathan Breeding, 23, of Waco.
Breeding was the second of three victims who were shot early on the morning of Aug. 17 in Waco.
Officers found him unresponsive at the wheel of a car that crashed into a pole at around 1:40 a.m. at North 34th Street and Brook Circle.
He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
“Early on detectives established a link with all three shooting victims who used an online dating app primarily used by gay men,” Sgt. Peter Mottley said earlier.
The first of the shootings was reported just before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 17.
Officers responded to a call from a convenience store at North New Road and Bosque Boulevard where they found the victim who had told officers he had been shot at a different location and had driven to the store to get help.
The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital.
Officers found the third victim at North 36th and Grim Avenue after receiving reports at around 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 17 of gunfire in the 1000 block of North 34th Street.
He also was taken to a local hospital.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.