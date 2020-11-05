ArkLaTex entering second severe weather season

As we move into the Fall the typical summer pattern of weak thunderstorms usually dominates through the month of September and the middle of October. As we move through Halloween and especially the month of November what happens in Spring occurs in some what of a reverse way. As the Jet Stream begins to move back to the south we begin to see stronger weather systems moving in and still tapping into the ample moisture and warm temperatures across the south and near the Gulf Coast. This continues through beginning of December our temperatures get too chilly in the averages to provide the instability needed for truly intense weather events. But outliers can happen, most notably this past early January. In fact, you are far more likely to see an intense event in the dead of winter than on the hottest day at the beginning of August.