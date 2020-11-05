ArkLaTex entering second severe weather season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - I hope everyone has been a great start to the month of November! We have been seeing some beautiful weather across the ArkLaTex over the past week, and we are currently expect this pattern to continue over the next week. But one thing people need to remember as we go through the month of November is that this is the middle of our second severe weather season. As we enter this second peak of severe weather you need to make sure you have a plan now.
The typical worst time for severe weather in the ArkLaTex comes during the Spring from the beginning of April through Memorial Day in May. This is usually when we see the strongest outbreak and the greatest potential for tornadoes. This is due to strong areas of low pressure and cold fronts clashing with the increasing warm air and moisture moving into the south. Once we get to the summer months the low pressure systems are weaker, and the jet stream, which provides the wind shear and energy needed for severe weather, retreats far enough north. That’s why during the summer months we are much more likely to see non severe pop up storms.
As we move into the Fall the typical summer pattern of weak thunderstorms usually dominates through the month of September and the middle of October. As we move through Halloween and especially the month of November what happens in Spring occurs in some what of a reverse way. As the Jet Stream begins to move back to the south we begin to see stronger weather systems moving in and still tapping into the ample moisture and warm temperatures across the south and near the Gulf Coast. This continues through beginning of December our temperatures get too chilly in the averages to provide the instability needed for truly intense weather events. But outliers can happen, most notably this past early January. In fact, you are far more likely to see an intense event in the dead of winter than on the hottest day at the beginning of August.
This means that please make sure you get out and enjoy this weather now, but you also need to prepare for the potential of severe weather at some point during month and even into the beginning of December. This is most crucial for those who live in a mobile home and are most susceptible to damaging winds and tornadoes. Please make sure you have a plan in place and a potential place to go BEFORE a Tornado Warning is issued.
