Wednesday, November 4: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 185,144 total cases - 371 new cases
- 5,746 total deaths - 9 new deaths
- 623 patients in hospitals - increase of 4 patients
- 77 patients on ventilators - decrease of 7 patients
- 168,634 patients recovered - increase of 3,567 patients
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3.
- 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.
- People aged 29 and under represent 30% of these cases.
- 17% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Tuesday, Nov. 3, LDH says 7,418 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,820,899.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
