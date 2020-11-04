U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson bests 3 challengers, keeps Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District seat

2 Democrats and a fellow Republican challenged his re-election bid

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson won re-election Tuesday by earning 60% of the votes cast, besting three challengers and avoiding a runoff for Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District seat.
By Curtis Heyen | November 4, 2020 at 1:33 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 2:27 AM

The district includes all or parts of 15 parishes and stretches from the Louisiana-Arkansas border south to Beauregard Parish.

The race was decided by 306,348 or 63.4% of the district’s 483,078 eligible voters.

,Johnson, one of two Republicans on the ballot, earned 185,174 votes or 60% of the votes cast, according to complete but unofficial election returns.

Finishing a distant second was Shreveport business owner Kenny Houston, a Democrat, with 25% percent of the votes (78,063).

Rounding out the ballot were Democrat Ryan Trundle, of Shreveport, with 8% of the vote and Republican Ben Gibson, of Bossier City, with 6%.

This was Trundle’s second bid for the job, having earned 35% of the vote when he challenged Johnson for the seat in 2018.

4th Congressional District at a glance

Below is the breakdown of the district’s eligible voters by party affiliation, race and gender:

PARTY AFFILIATION
Democrat 194,068 40.2%
Republican 167,934 34.8%
Other 120,991 25.1%
RACE
Black 162,045 33.6%
White 299,265 62%
Other 21,683 4.5%
GENDER
Female 267,243 55.3%
Male 215,570 44.6%
Unknown 180 0.1%
TOTAL: 482,993

Source: Louisiana secretary of state’s office

