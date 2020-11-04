U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson bests 3 challengers, keeps Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson won re-election Tuesday, besting three challengers and avoiding a runoff for Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District seat.
The district includes all or parts of 15 parishes and stretches from the Louisiana-Arkansas border south to Beauregard Parish.
The race was decided by 306,348 or 63.4% of the district’s 483,078 eligible voters.
,Johnson, one of two Republicans on the ballot, earned 185,174 votes or 60% of the votes cast, according to complete but unofficial election returns.
Finishing a distant second was Shreveport business owner Kenny Houston, a Democrat, with 25% percent of the votes (78,063).
Rounding out the ballot were Democrat Ryan Trundle, of Shreveport, with 8% of the vote and Republican Ben Gibson, of Bossier City, with 6%.
This was Trundle’s second bid for the job, having earned 35% of the vote when he challenged Johnson for the seat in 2018.
Source: Louisiana secretary of state’s office
