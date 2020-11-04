SPD searching for missing elderly man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is on the lookout for an elderly man after his family reported him missing on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
William Vines, 81, was last seen in the 9800 block of South Chase Circle in Shreveport.
Vines is approximately 5′9 and weighs 155 pounds. He also suffers from dementia.
Vines drives an orange 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with a Louisiana plate W11311.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-7020.
