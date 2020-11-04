SFD battles fire at vacant Long John Silver’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the vacant Long John Silver’s on Kings Highway tonight just after 8 p.m.
Firefighters located the fire near the back of the vacant building and were eventually able to put it out.
SFD says one firefighter was injured and treated on the scene. They are expected to be okay at this time.
This is the same Long John Silver’s that caught fire on Labor Day 2018 in a suspected arson.
As of now, it is too early to determine the cause of tonight’s fire.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
