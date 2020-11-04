Results: 55 out of 64 parishes approve sports betting

By WAFB Staff | November 4, 2020 at 12:48 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 12:58 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parish by parish, voters decided whether or not sports betting would be legal.

Lawmakers still must draft the rules and regulations necessary to implement sports wagering, so there’s still a long way to go before all bets are final.

The following is the parish breakdown:

  • Acadia - Yes
  • Allen - Yes
  • Ascension - Yes
  • Assumption - Yes
  • Avoyelles - Yes
  • Beauregard - Yes
  • Bienville - Yes
  • Bossier - Yes
  • Caddo - Yes
  • Calcasieu - Yes
  • Caldwell - No
  • Cameron - Yes
  • Catahoula - No
  • Claiborne - Yes
  • Concordia - Yes
  • De Soto - Yes
  • East Baton Rouge - Yes
  • East Carroll - Yes
  • East Feliciana - Yes
  • Evangeline - Yes
  • Franklin - No
  • Grant - Yes
  • Iberville - Yes
  • Jackson - Yes
  • Jefferson Davis - Yes
  • Jefferson - Yes
  • Lafayette - Yes
  • Lafourche - Yes
  • LaSalle - No
  • Lincoln - Yes
  • Livingston - Yes
  • Madison - Yes
  • Morehouse - Yes
  • Natchitohes - Yes
  • Orleans - Yes
  • Ouachita - Yes
  • Plaquemines - Yes
  • Pointe Coupee - Yes
  • Rapides - Yes
  • Red River - Yes
  • Richland - Yes
  • Sabine - No
  • St. Bernard - Yes
  • St. Charles - Yes
  • St. Helena - Yes
  • St. James - Yes
  • St. John The Baptist - Yes
  • St. Landry - Yes
  • St. Martin - Yes
  • St. Mary - Yes
  • St. Tammany - Yes
  • Tangipahoa - Yes
  • Tensas - Yes
  • Terrebonne - Yes
  • Union - No
  • Vermilion - Yes
  • Vernon - Yes
  • Washington - Yes
  • Webster - Yes
  • West Baton Rouge - Yes
  • West Carroll - No
  • West Feliciana - Yes
  • Winn - No

