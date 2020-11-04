Results: 55 out of 64 parishes approve sports betting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parish by parish, voters decided whether or not sports betting would be legal.
Lawmakers still must draft the rules and regulations necessary to implement sports wagering, so there’s still a long way to go before all bets are final.
The following is the parish breakdown:
- Acadia - Yes
- Allen - Yes
- Ascension - Yes
- Assumption - Yes
- Avoyelles - Yes
- Beauregard - Yes
- Bienville - Yes
- Bossier - Yes
- Caddo - Yes
- Calcasieu - Yes
- Caldwell - No
- Cameron - Yes
- Catahoula - No
- Claiborne - Yes
- Concordia - Yes
- De Soto - Yes
- East Baton Rouge - Yes
- East Carroll - Yes
- East Feliciana - Yes
- Evangeline - Yes
- Franklin - No
- Grant - Yes
- Iberville - Yes
- Jackson - Yes
- Jefferson Davis - Yes
- Jefferson - Yes
- Lafayette - Yes
- Lafourche - Yes
- LaSalle - No
- Lincoln - Yes
- Livingston - Yes
- Madison - Yes
- Morehouse - Yes
- Natchitohes - Yes
- Orleans - Yes
- Ouachita - Yes
- Plaquemines - Yes
- Pointe Coupee - Yes
- Rapides - Yes
- Red River - Yes
- Richland - Yes
- Sabine - No
- St. Bernard - Yes
- St. Charles - Yes
- St. Helena - Yes
- St. James - Yes
- St. John The Baptist - Yes
- St. Landry - Yes
- St. Martin - Yes
- St. Mary - Yes
- St. Tammany - Yes
- Tangipahoa - Yes
- Tensas - Yes
- Terrebonne - Yes
- Union - No
- Vermilion - Yes
- Vernon - Yes
- Washington - Yes
- Webster - Yes
- West Baton Rouge - Yes
- West Carroll - No
- West Feliciana - Yes
- Winn - No
