Quiet weather sticks around with mild temperatures

In the tropics, Eta has weakened to a tropical storm. Eventually it will be downgraded to a tropical depression. By this weekend, it should turn back toward the Caribbean. So, the system could reform in to a tropical storm and maybe a hurricane. As it moves through the Caribbean, it will pass over Cuba and will head towards Florida. It could still be on either side of the state, so there is still some uncertainty. As of now, there is still NO threat to Louisiana or Texas.