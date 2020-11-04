Quiet weather sticks around with mild temperatures

(KSLA) - The weather will remain very tranquil for the next few days. Only a few passing clouds at times with no rain and temperatures in the 70s. Our next shot at rain arrives next week.
This evening will be very nice. There will be more clouds that will be building up, so there may not be a pretty sunset. The good news is that the rain will be nowhere to be found. Temperatures will be cooling down, just not as fast as previous days. So, temperatures will be cool, but not chilly. Still may need a jacket.
Tonight, there will be a lot of clouds around but still no rain. Due to the clouds hanging around, temperatures will be a little more mild. It will cool down to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Thursday will have more beautiful weather. There could be a few passing clouds in the morning, but will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. We will remain dry with no rain. Temperatures will be a little warm and get up to the mid 70s.
There will not be much day-to-day change even by the end of the week. Friday will also be nice with no chance of rain. Look for a lot of sunshine and limited clouds. Temperatures will heat up to the mid70s.
This weekend has a very small chance for a brief shower as of now. Mostly on Sunday when a couple clouds will be building back up. I only have a 10% chance for a quick shower, but the ArkLaTex should stay dry for the most part. Temperatures will continue to warm up and will reach the mid to upper 70s.
Next week will start off very warm. Monday will have temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. There will be a few clouds, but little to no rain. A cold front will actually be arriving around Tuesday next week. This will bring more rain and a drop in temperatures. So, by the middle of next week, temperatures will be back to the 60s and below average.
In the tropics, Eta has weakened to a tropical storm. Eventually it will be downgraded to a tropical depression. By this weekend, it should turn back toward the Caribbean. So, the system could reform in to a tropical storm and maybe a hurricane. As it moves through the Caribbean, it will pass over Cuba and will head towards Florida. It could still be on either side of the state, so there is still some uncertainty. As of now, there is still NO threat to Louisiana or Texas.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.