Louisiana approves Amendment 1 stating abortion not a right
The ultrasound of a woman who went to the Hope Medical Group for Women on Feb. 20, 2020, in Shreveport, La. The clinic is one of three in the state that provides abortions to women, and it is challenging a state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. The Supreme Court is hearing the case on March 4. (Source: Rebecca Santana)
By ASSOCIATED PRESS | November 3, 2020 at 10:24 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 12:21 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution that makes clear the document does not grant the right to an abortion.

The question before voters Tuesday was whether to explicitly state that “a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution.”

Ahead of the vote, analysts said passage would have little immediate effect.

However, if the Supreme Court were to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, the amendment would ensure against any court ruling that language in the Louisiana Constitution grants abortion rights.

