La. re-elects U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) has won re-election in Louisiana.
This will be Sen. Cassidy’s second term.
Sen. Cassidy spoke on his victory shortly after the race was called saying, “We’ve got two visions of the United States. One vision is where we, the people, kind of make your own decisions, and the other vision is where folks in Washington D.C. make decisions for us. I’m for you.”
Among many other candidates in this race was Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
“This campaign was never about me. It was about the people of Louisiana. It was about my hometown,” Perkins said in his concession speech. “Four months ago running for senate was not on my radar. I was focused on serving the citizens of Shreveport, day in and day out.”
Sen. Cassidy earned over sixty-two percent of the state’s vote, while Perkins secured seventeen percent.
The candidates in this race, other than Cassidy and Perkins, were:
- Beryl Billiot (NOPTY)
- John Paul Bourgeois (NOPTY)
- Reno Jean Daret III (NOPTY)
- Derrick “Champ” Edwards (DEM)
- “Xan” John (OTHER)
- David Drew Knight (DEM)
- M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza (IND)
- Jamar Montgomery (NOPTY)
- Dustin Murphy (REP)
- Antoine Pierce (DEM)
- Melinda Mary Price (OTHER)
- Aaron C. Sigler (LBT)
- Peter Wenstrup (DEM)
