Comfortable temperatures continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! I hope all of you had a chance to vote yesterday! As we turn the page though to today we are tracking more comfortable weather for the ArkLaTex along with dry conditions over the next few days. High cloud cover might limit our temperatures slightly today, but other than that you should expect temperatures to generally continue their slow pace upward through the rest of the week. This weekend is shaping up to be dry and comfortable with only a slight chance of showers on Sunday. The next real chance for rain across the ArkLaTex will come during the middle part of next week when a cold front will try to sweep through the ArkLaTex. In the tropics Hurricane Eta continues to devastate Central America and is forecast to move back into the Caribbean at the end of the week.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning once again you will need to grab a jacket once again as we are dealing with chilly temperatures in the 40s with some spots creeping down into the upper 30s. But like we have seen earlier in the week temperatures should quickly move up after sunrise this morning into the low to mid 70s. While rain is not expected high cloud cover could play somewhat a limiting factor in how warm it could get this afternoon.
Going through the rest of the week and generally this weekend the dry and comfortable weather will continue for the ArkLaTex. The rest of the work week after today will be dominated by partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Moving into the weekend temperatures should continue to move up further and while there is a potential for showers on Sunday they will not be very widespread and heavy. The best chance for any wet weather on Sunday will be across the western ArkLaTex in Eastern Texas.
Turning the page to peek at next week we are expecting a very warm start to the week on Monday with highs potentially up to around the 80 degree mark. The next decent chance for rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday when a cold front will try to push through the ArkLaTex, but the temperature drop won’t come until Wednesday. Even on Tuesday we could still see high temperatures close to the 80 degree mark.
So once again if you love comfortable Fall temperatures get outside over the next few days. Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
