Comfortable temperatures continue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! I hope all of you had a chance to vote yesterday! As we turn the page though to today we are tracking more comfortable weather for the ArkLaTex along with dry conditions over the next few days. High cloud cover might limit our temperatures slightly today, but other than that you should expect temperatures to generally continue their slow pace upward through the rest of the week. This weekend is shaping up to be dry and comfortable with only a slight chance of showers on Sunday. The next real chance for rain across the ArkLaTex will come during the middle part of next week when a cold front will try to sweep through the ArkLaTex. In the tropics Hurricane Eta continues to devastate Central America and is forecast to move back into the Caribbean at the end of the week.