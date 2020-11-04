BCPD: Two teens arrested in connection to shooting

By Alex Onken | November 4, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 10:07 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two 17-year-olds are in custody at this time for their alleged role in the shooting of a 16-year-old on Halloween.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, the pair were taken into custody, each charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Officers were called just after 12:15 p.m. to a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive.

Officers collected information that three male juveniles were walking in the area when a confrontation took place among them and one of the juveniles, a 16-year-old, was shot in the stomach. The two other juveniles, who are both 17 years old, fled the area.
The two are being held at the Ware Youth Center.

The 16-year-old victim remains in the hospital.

