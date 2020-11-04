BCPD: Two teens arrested in connection to shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two 17-year-olds are in custody at this time for their alleged role in the shooting of a 16-year-old on Halloween.
According to the Bossier City Police Department, the pair were taken into custody, each charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Officers were called just after 12:15 p.m. to a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive.
The two are being held at the Ware Youth Center.
The 16-year-old victim remains in the hospital.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.