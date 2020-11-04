AP VoteCast: Louisiana voters mixed on state of nation

(AP) — Voters in Louisiana made their pick for president while holding mixed views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.
The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 49% of Louisiana voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 51% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.
Here’s a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters — including 1,786 voters and 550 non-voters in Louisiana — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
TRUMP VS BIDEN
In the race for president, Trump was preferred over Biden among both voters under 45 and older voters.
Black voters were more likely to support Biden over Trump. Trump led Biden among white voters.
Both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters were more likely to prefer Trump.
Voters in cities were more likely to support Biden. Both suburban voters and voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to prefer Trump over Biden.
FACING THE PANDEMIC
The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 28% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 32% said it’s somewhat under control. Thirty-nine percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.
ON THE ISSUES
The economy was top of mind for many voters in Louisiana. Thirty-seven percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.
Voters also considered the coronavirus pandemic a major issue, with 28% saying it ranked at the top.
Eleven percent named racism, 6% named health care and 5% named law enforcement.
NATIONAL ECONOMY
Voters were slightly negative in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, 47% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 53% called them not so good or poor.
STAYING AT HOME
Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Louisiana, 23% said that was because their vote doesn’t matter, 21% said they don’t like politics generally and 17% said they are concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus.
In Louisiana, 72% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 87% did not have a college degree.
---
AP created this story automatically using results from AP VoteCast, a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News, NPR, PBS NewsHour, Univision News, USA Today Network, The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press. The survey of 1,786 voters in Louisiana was conducted for eight days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file and self-identified registered voters selected from non-probability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology at https://ap.org/votecast.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.