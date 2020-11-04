Agents seize drugs made to look like popular candies

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — It looks like narcotics agents seized a bunch of candy during a drug investigation.
But a closer look at the packets of Skittles, Sweetarts, Nerds, Lemonheads and other candies reveals they are not the authentic brand packaging.
Authorities say the 71 packages, in fact, contain THC-laced edibles.
And the man who agents arrested when they seized the candy lookalikes is accused of dealing drugs near a school or place of worship, Lincoln Parish sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Henderson said.
The arrest occurred when DEA agents and members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Sheriff’s Office’s special response team raided a house Tuesday in the 600 block of Minden Street in Ruston.
In addition to the THC-laced edibles, they reported finding and confiscating:
- two handguns,
- more than $14,000,
- three bottles of promethazine syrup,
- 27 Xanax pills,
- 45 Percocet pills,
- 130 units of Ecstasy,
- 16 Suboxone strips,
- about 42 grams (about 1.5 ounces) of powder cocaine, and,
- about three pounds of marijuana.
Christopher Lewayne Cage Jr., 24, was arrested at 11 a.m. Tuesday and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center at 1:02 p.m. the same day, booking records show.
He faces 19 charges including:
- four counts of violating a drug-free zone,
- three counts possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, and,
- two counts each of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of Xanax with intent to distribute.
Cage also is charged with one count each of:
- possession of Percocet with intent to distribute,
- possession of Suboxone with intent to distribute,
- possession of Adderall with intent to distribute,
- possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,
- possession of promethazine syrup with intent to distribute,
- illegal carrying of a weapon during a CDS felony,
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and,
- possession of drug paraphernalia
He remains in the parish lockup with his bonds totaling $445,000.
Agents also arrested 27-year-old Paula Harris on a charge of letting a disorderly place.
