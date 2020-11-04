Agents seize drugs made to look like popular candies

Packages made to look like popular candy brands in fact contained THC-laced edibles, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. The 71 packages were seized during a drug rain Tuesday in Ruston during which agents also reported confiscating two handguns, more than $14,000 and various quantities of promethazine syrup, Xanax, Percocet, Ecstasy, Suboxone, powder cocaine and marijuana. (Source: Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office)