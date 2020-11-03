Voting hours extended in Upshur County due to technical difficulties with voting-related equipment

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County is extending voting hours for Election Day to 8 p.m. due to technical difficulties with polling equipment.
Polling issues were reported at several of the county’s voting locations on Tuesday morning. Callers reported they were not able to vote at St. James Baptist Church, and Big Sandy School. Upshur County Elections Administrator , Lory Harle, says the problem has been resolved. It was caused by a piece of equipment that verifies voter registration.
A court order from Upshur County stated that the county was made aware of the problems at the opening of Election Day. The order also stated that the technical issues, “were in no way created by the Upshur County Elections Administrator, her staff, any election judge, or any other Upshur County Official.”
