Tuesday, November 3: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 184,769 total cases - 1,150 new cases
- 5,737 total deaths - 17 new deaths
- 619 patients in hospitals - increase of 23 patients
- 84 patients on ventilators - increase of 14 patients
- 168,634 patients recovered - no change
- 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
The new cases are among the following age groups:
- 21% are among18-29yo
- 8% are among 5-17yo
- 2% are among 0-4yo
- 17% are among 30-39yo
- 16% are among 40-49yo
- 13% are among 50-59yo
- 12% are among 60-69yo
- 11% are among 70+yo
Today’s reported cases come from all regions of the state, with the most coming from Acadiana (23%), Greater Baton Rouge (19%) and Bossier/Shreveport (19%) areas.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
