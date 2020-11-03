Suspect wanted for October homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide Unit have issued an arrest warrant for a man believed to be responsible for shooting another man in late October.
The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. on Oct. 24 at the Willow Trace Apartments in the 8100 block of Pines Road. Upon arrival, SPD located a 24 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound that later claimed his life.
After collecting evidence and performing interviews, investigators identified Zhane Q. Persley, 22, as the person they believe to be responsible for the shooting.
Investigators were unable to locate Persley and produced an arrest warrant charging him with one count of second-degree murder with a bond set at $500,000.
If you have information on Persley’s whereabouts, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. If you would like to remain anoonymous, please call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
Police say Persley is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if located.
