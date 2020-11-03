Perfect Election Day forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Election Day! As you are getting up and heading to the polls you are going to be greeted by more cold weather from Mother Nature. But while you’re dealing with the chill this morning, temperatures will quickly rebound once we get to the afternoon hours. You can expect more of the same as we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting more comfortable weather for the region. On top of the comfortable temperatures rain chances continue to look exceedingly low until we get to Sunday and Monday where there is a low grade potential for wet weather. Out in the tropics we continue to watch Hurricane Eta as it ravages Central America with intense wind and storm surge. There is a ton of uncertainty in terms of where this could eventually go so it will need to be watched closely.