Perfect Election Day forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Election Day! As you are getting up and heading to the polls you are going to be greeted by more cold weather from Mother Nature. But while you’re dealing with the chill this morning, temperatures will quickly rebound once we get to the afternoon hours. You can expect more of the same as we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting more comfortable weather for the region. On top of the comfortable temperatures rain chances continue to look exceedingly low until we get to Sunday and Monday where there is a low grade potential for wet weather. Out in the tropics we continue to watch Hurricane Eta as it ravages Central America with intense wind and storm surge. There is a ton of uncertainty in terms of where this could eventually go so it will need to be watched closely.
So as you get ready to head out the door on Election Day make sure you grab the jacket as we are seeing another chilly start to your day. Temperatures this morning are once again in the upper 30s to low 40s so some patchy frost is possible for some. But once we hit sunrise temperatures will quickly rebound for the region with high temperatures now expected to be in the low to mid 70s for the ArkLaTex. In addition to the comfortable temperatures, you should expect more blue skies all day long.
As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more great weather along with warming temperatures for the region. There is some potential we could see more clouds on Wednesday, but other than that you can plan on smooth sailing for the ArkLaTex through the end of the week. Temperatures by the time we hit Friday should be starting off in the low to mid 50s and finishing in the mid to upper 70s.
Looking ahead to the week we are watching for some low grade shower chances for the ArkLaTex. If we are going to see any wet weather that is more than likely to come on Sunday as the tail end of a large frontal system will try to push through the region. But even with the increased clouds and rain chances high temperatures this weekend are still shaping up to be in the mid 70s with potentially even warmer weather as we move to next week.
So get ready for more great Fall ArkLaTex weather! Have a great day and go vote!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.