All of SWLA’s parishes vote yes to sports wagering

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana voters came out in record numbers this year, and while all eyes were on the presidential race, many voters should have noticed Act No. 215 – the authorization of sports wagering activities.
All of Southwest Louisiana’s parishes voted yes Tuesday to the proposition.
On June 11, Gov. Edwards signed Senate Bill 130, therefore, becoming Act No. 215.
The act allows voters to decide if sports wagering will be authorized in their given parish. If a majority votes yes, sporting wagers will be allowed in that parish.
If a parish votes yes, lawmakers will then have to create new regulations for the wagers.
Sports wagering has been a hot topic in, not just Louisiana, but the whole country. Nineteen states have made it legal to wager on sporting events.
In 2018, a similar decision was brought to voters when all 64 parishes were given the opportunity to vote on the legalization of fantasy sports. Of the 64 parishes, 47 passed the vote and 17 did not.
Here’s how Act No. 215 fared locally:
· Allen - 56% Yes, 44% No
· Beauregard - 52% Yes, 48% No
· Calcasieu - 61% Yes, 39% No
· Cameron - 61% Yes, 39% No
· Jefferson Davis - 56% Yes, 44% No
· Vernon - 53% Yes, 47% No
