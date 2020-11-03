Most Northwest Louisiana parishes approve sports wagering

(KSLA) — Louisiana voters Tuesday decided whether to legalize sports betting in their parishes.
Results thus far indicate voters approve of such gaming in all Northwest Louisiana parishes except Sabine, where the vote nearly was a tie, according to complete but unofficial results.
Lawmakers still must draft the rules and regulations necessary to implement sports wagering.
So such betting will not happen for at least another year in those parishes where voters approved of it.
Opponents of that type of gaming argued that it would lead to more problems for those addicted to gambling.
Supporters countered that sports betting already is happening illegally in Louisiana.
Here are the results of the voting Tuesday in Northwest Louisiana with voters answering yes or no to the question of whether to allow sports betting in their parish.
Bienville
(33 of 33 precincts reporting)
Yes: 3,629 57%
No: 2,732 43%
Bossier
(82 of 82 precincts reporting)
Yes: 33,827 66%
No: 17,306 34%
Caddo
(151 of 151 precincts reporting)
Yes: 64,478 68%
No: 30,600 32%
Claiborne
(25 of 25 precincts reporting)
Yes: 3,388 58%
No: 2,441 42%
DeSoto
(37 of 37 precincts reporting)
Yes: 8,119 60%
No: 5,376 40%
Lincoln
(57 of 57 precincts reporting)
Yes: 9,862 55%
No: 8,067 44%
Natchitoches
(50 of 50 precincts reporting)
Yes: 8,966 60%
No: 6,099 40%
Red River
(18 of 18 precincts reporting)
Yes: 2,112 57%
No: 1,584 43%
Sabine
(39 of 39 precincts reporting)
Yes: 4,701 49%
No: 4,885 51%
Webster
(39 of 39 precincts reporting)
Yes: 9,598 57%
No: 7,118 43%
