More sunny, beautiful weather through the weekend

(KSLA) - This beautiful dry weather will continue for several more days. There will not be any rain through the weekend and temperatures will be warm in the 70s.
This evening will be nice and dry with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be cooling down quickly after sunset. It will get back to the 60s shortly after the sun sets and eventually to the upper 50s. If you are heading to the polls to vote before they close, you may need a jacket.
Tonight, temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 40s. So, it will be a little chilly once again. However, it will not be quite as cold as the last couple night. it will remain clear with no rain overnight.
Wednesday and Thursday will have more beautiful weather. There could be a few passing clouds at times, but we will remain dry with no rain. Temperatures will be a little warm and get up to the mid 70s.
There will not be much day-to-day change even by the end of the week. Friday will also be nice with no chance of rain. Look for a lot of sunshine and limited clouds. Temperatures will heat up to the mid70s.
This weekend has a very small chance for a brief shower as of now. Mostly on Sunday when a couple clouds will be building back up. I only have a 10% chance for a quick shower, but the ArkLaTex should stay dry for the most part. Temperatures will continue to warm up and will reach the mid to upper 70s.
Next week will start off very warm. Monday will have temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. There will be a few clouds, but little to no rain. A cold front will actually be arriving around Tuesday next week. This will bring more rain and a drop in temperatures. So, by the middle of next week, temperatures will be back to the 60s and below average.
In the tropics, Eta is still a major hurricane. Landfall is taking place in Nicaragua this afternoon. It will weaken quickly after landfall down to a tropical depression. By this weekend, it should turn back toward the Caribbean. So, the system could reform in to a tropical storm and maybe a hurricane. It is unclear where the storm would go once it gets back to the Caribbean, but we will let you know as soon as the forecast becomes clear. As of now, there is still NO threat to the gulf coast.
Have a great week everyone!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.