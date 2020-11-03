More sunny, beautiful weather through the weekend

In the tropics, Eta is still a major hurricane. Landfall is taking place in Nicaragua this afternoon. It will weaken quickly after landfall down to a tropical depression. By this weekend, it should turn back toward the Caribbean. So, the system could reform in to a tropical storm and maybe a hurricane. It is unclear where the storm would go once it gets back to the Caribbean, but we will let you know as soon as the forecast becomes clear. As of now, there is still NO threat to the gulf coast.