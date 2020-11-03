Man charged in connection to Carthage shooting

By Alex Onken | November 3, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST - Updated November 3 at 10:33 AM

CARTHAGE, Tx. (KSLA) - The Carthage Police Department has announced that a man has turned himself in in connection to a shooting that took place in October.

Cleveland King faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony two.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, officers were called regarding gunshots in the 400 block of Cook Street. Minutes later, police were notified that a man was en route to a Carthage hospital with a life-threatening injury.

“The victim, Bravion Coleman, at UT Health Carthage sustained life-threatening permanent injury from the event caused by a gunshot wound to the neck area,” reads a news release from Police Chief Blake Smith.

King was advised to turn himself in by his attorney, and did so on Monday, Nov. 2.

