Man charged in connection to Carthage shooting

CARTHAGE, Tx. (KSLA) - The Carthage Police Department has announced that a man has turned himself in in connection to a shooting that took place in October.
Cleveland King faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony two.
Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, officers were called regarding gunshots in the 400 block of Cook Street. Minutes later, police were notified that a man was en route to a Carthage hospital with a life-threatening injury.
“The victim, Bravion Coleman, at UT Health Carthage sustained life-threatening permanent injury from the event caused by a gunshot wound to the neck area,” reads a news release from Police Chief Blake Smith.
King was advised to turn himself in by his attorney, and did so on Monday, Nov. 2.
