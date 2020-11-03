Louisiana voters decide on 7 proposed amendments

(KSLA) — Louisiana voters faced decisions Tuesday on seven ways to amend their state’s Constitution.
Following are the results with early and absentee reporting in 51 of the state’s 64 parishes and Election Day voting with all 3,934 of the state’s precincts reporting.
Would declare that to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution.
NO: 778,972 38%
YES: 1,274,112 62%
Would allow oil or gas production to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment.
NO: 827,491 42%
YES: 1,158,709 58%
Would allow the budget stabilization fund, also known as the rainy day fund, to be used for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government.
NO: 885,279 45%
YES: 1,097,143 55%
Would limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and remove the calculation of its growth factor from the state Constitution.
NO: 1,079,571 56%
YES: 856,528 44%
Would authorize local governments to enter cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes.
NO: 1,221,197 63%
YES: 727,344 37%
Would increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption.
NO: 745,995 38%
YES: 1,225,628 62%
Would create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners.
NO: 702,900 36%
YES: 1,267,362 64%
