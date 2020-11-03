LOCAL ELECTION COVERAGE: Carthage ISD bonds pass, Huntington’s trailing in early voting

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Check here for updates on election races around the area.
Smith County totals are in and Councilman Don Warren will be the new mayor with 70 percent of the vote over Joel Rando.
Voters in Carthage ISD have passed both proposed bonds. But it’s not looking so good for Huntington ISD, as early voting shows 71 percent of voters have voted against the bond.
ABC has projected Sen. John Cornyn the winner against his Democratic challenger M.J. Hegar. AP has projected State Representative Matt Schaefer the winner against his Democratic challenger Julie Gobble.
As early results roll in for state races, it appears most of the East Texas Republicans are dominating their races. One close races is in US House District 5, where Democrat Dr. Carolyn Salter trails the Republican incumbent by just four percent.
Nacogdoches County Election Coordinator Todd Stallings says 33 mail ballots are outstanding and won’t be counted today.
Copyright 2020 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.