It’s Election Day

KSLA News 12 has you covered from the opening of the voting booths until the last vote is counted

It’s Election Day
(Source: WVIR)
By Curtis Heyen | November 3, 2020 at 3:54 AM CST - Updated November 3 at 3:54 AM

(KSLA) — It’s Election Day.

And from the opening of the polling precincts early this morning until the last vote is counted, KSLA News 12 has you covered with the latest information when you need it and on whatever platform you want.

Watch live on air 📺;

Follow the elections online at KSLA.com on your laptop 💻 or your desktop 🖥️; or,

Get the latest returns in the KSLA News 12 app (Click here to download).

VOTING HOURS

  • Louisiana: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Texas and Oklahoma: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Arkansas: 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

[ INTERACTIVE: Click here for a map visualizing how things went in the 2016 elections ]

Thousands upon thousands of voters already have had their say by submitting an absentee ballot or voting early in person. From one coast to the other, early voting often saw voters in long lines for hours.

Heavy turnouts also are expected on this Election Day. Plus, voters will have to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

So everyone should allow extra time when they go to vote. And they should be prepared when they do.

Know where to vote. Click on your state name to learn where your precinct is in Arkansas, Louisiana (by your name or by your address), Oklahoma or Texas.

Check out sample ballots beforehand so you know what decisions you face. Those are available through these links: Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma or Texas.

And be sure you bring proper photo identification with you.

MORE VOTER TOOLS AND INFORMATION ABOUT THE DECISIONS WE FACE:

Final preps wrap up before Election Day 2020

► To vote:

What to keep in mind if you’re voting in person on Election Day

Louisiana secretary of state’s office launches GeauxBot voter information resource

Election Day reminders

After voting, Louisiana voters should remember to claim their digital “I voted” sticker

► Louisiana’s constitutional amendments

A breakdown of Louisiana’s proposed amendments

Louisiana abortion amendment has little impact unless Roe v. Wade is overturned

Louisiana voters to decide on whether to legalize sports betting in individual parishes

Louisiana voters will decide whether lawmakers can spend unclaimed property money

► Some help for navigating the day

Managing election stress, tips from the experts

Clinical psychologist offers advice on how to manage election stress

► What happened during early voting

Louisiana voters wait in line for hours as state sees record early voting turnout

Many of Louisiana’s record number of early votes due to mail-in ballots

► Election results

States to watch on election night

Will absentee ballots delay Louisiana election results?

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

What makes a state swing?

Click here to see the results as they come in

More elections coverage

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.