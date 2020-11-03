(KSLA) — It’s Election Day.
And from the opening of the polling precincts early this morning until the last vote is counted, KSLA News 12 has you covered with the latest information when you need it and on whatever platform you want.
VOTING HOURS
- Louisiana: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Texas and Oklahoma: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Arkansas: 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Thousands upon thousands of voters already have had their say by submitting an absentee ballot or voting early in person. From one coast to the other, early voting often saw voters in long lines for hours.
Heavy turnouts also are expected on this Election Day. Plus, voters will have to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols.
So everyone should allow extra time when they go to vote. And they should be prepared when they do.
And be sure you bring proper photo identification with you.
