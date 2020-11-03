Election Day deals

(KSLA) - Companies are looking to make voters' lives easier on November 3.
Here’s a list of freebies and deals offered by companies during Election Day.
- Chili’s: The Presidente Margarita will be $5 and comes with a free sticker while supplies last.
- DoorDash: Free delivery will be available on all orders with a $15 minimum on Election Day using the code VOTE. For DashPass subscribers, DoorDash will provide 10 percent off orders with the code DPVOTE. Use during checkout.
- Grubhub: The app will have more than 30 discounts in the Perks tab or seamless apps like Burger King.
- Jimmy John’s: The sandwich chain is offering half off one sandwich when buying two with the promo code SAVEON2. The code will be good until November 8.
- McDonald’s: The restaurant will give away new pastry items with the purchase of a coffee on its app and will last through Monday, Nov. 9. The offer can be used once a day.
- Planet Fitness: The gym will be offering everyone who votes a free workout and HydroMassage. A Facebook workout will be held at 6 p.m. on Election Day.
- Red Lobster: Free delivery will be available using Grubhub on orders over $25.
- Waitr: Use the code VOTE2020 for free delivery at checkout.
