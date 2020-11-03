Election Day deals

After you cast your vote — treat yourself (at a discount)

By KSLA Digital Team | November 3, 2020 at 6:30 AM CST - Updated November 3 at 11:06 AM

(KSLA) - Companies are looking to make voters' lives easier on November 3.

Here’s a list of freebies and deals offered by companies during Election Day.

  • Chili’s: The Presidente Margarita will be $5 and comes with a free sticker while supplies last.
  • DoorDash: Free delivery will be available on all orders with a $15 minimum on Election Day using the code VOTE. For DashPass subscribers, DoorDash will provide 10 percent off orders with the code DPVOTE. Use during checkout.
  • Grubhub: The app will have more than 30 discounts in the Perks tab or seamless apps like Burger King.
  • Jimmy John’s: The sandwich chain is offering half off one sandwich when buying two with the promo code SAVEON2. The code will be good until November 8.
  • McDonald’s: The restaurant will give away new pastry items with the purchase of a coffee on its app and will last through Monday, Nov. 9. The offer can be used once a day.
  • Planet Fitness: The gym will be offering everyone who votes a free workout and HydroMassage. A Facebook workout will be held at 6 p.m. on Election Day.
  • Red Lobster: Free delivery will be available using Grubhub on orders over $25.
  • Waitr: Use the code VOTE2020 for free delivery at checkout.

For deals from ridesharing companies Lyft and Uber, click here for more information.

