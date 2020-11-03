AP projected winners for 2020 presidential election

AP projected winners for 2020 presidential election
More than 95 million votes have already been cast, and the 2020 presidential candidates are using every last minute Monday to shore up votes from those waiting until Tuesday.
By Daffney Dawson | November 3, 2020 at 7:21 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 2:12 AM

(KSLA) - According to the Associated Press and CBS News, projected state winners for the 2020 presidential election have started rolling in. Below is a compiled list of the projected winners that will be updated throughout the night.

  • Alabama - Trump
  • Arizona - Biden
  • Arkansas – Trump
  • California - Biden
  • Colorado - Biden
  • Connecticut - Biden
  • Delaware – Biden
  • District of Colombia - Biden
  • Florida - Trump
  • Hawaii - Biden
  • Idaho - Trump
  • Illinois – Biden
  • Indiana – Trump
  • Iowa - Trump
  • Kansas - Trump
  • Kentucky - Trump
  • Louisiana – Trump
  • Maine - Biden
  • Maryland - Biden
  • Massachusetts - Biden
  • Minnesota - Biden
  • Mississippi – Trump
  • Missouri - Trump
  • Montana - Trump
  • Nebraska – Trump
  • New Hampshire - Biden
  • New Jersey – Biden
  • New Mexico - Biden
  • New York – Biden
  • North Dakota – Trump
  • Ohio - Trump
  • Oklahoma – Trump
  • Oregon - Biden
  • Rhode Island – Biden
  • South Carolina - Trump
  • South Dakota - Trump
  • Tennessee – Trump
  • Texas - Trump
  • Utah - Trump
  • Vermont - Biden
  • Virginia - Biden
  • Washington - Biden
  • West Virginia – Trump
  • Wyoming - Trump

Click here to view the interactive national election map.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.