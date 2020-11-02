20 voting locations in Jefferson Parish remain without power

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says that crews are working to make sure all voting sites throughout Jefferson Parish have power on Election Day.
Pods (including generators, lights, fans and extension cords, etc.) are being deployed to various sites throughout the Parish that do not have power.
There are currently 20 sites without power in Jefferson Parish.
Jefferson Parish has not named those 20 sites, but wants residents to know that even if your voting location doesn’t have power, you will still report to your normal locations. All sites will have generators should power not be restored.
As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, 38,000 Entergy customers remain without power.
For the latest updates on outages: http://enter.gy/6183Gh2tD
Due to the extensive damage in Grand Isle, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions. The utility expects that customers will be restored late during the week of Nov. 9.
There are two primary lines serving Grand Isle; one runs through the marsh and has 10 structures that need to be replaced. The second line has over 50 poles down and requires marsh equipment and airboats to access and repair.
