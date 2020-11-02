Tied with 2005 for named storms although we’re one name ahead

It has been a very busy season in 2020 and there is plenty of time left as Hurricane season ends November 30th; however, if we recall 2005, had a storm form in December. Hopefully things quiet down after Eta, but it will require more watching as some models want to bring it into the Gulf by next week. We’ll continue to monitor the tropics and give you the First Alert on web, app, and KSLA News 12.