Tied with 2005 for named storms although we’re one name ahead
By Jessica Moore | November 2, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 6:10 PM

We’ve tied the number of named storms with the 2005 record, but we’re actually one name ahead. How’d that happen?

In the 2005 Hurricane season, there were 27 named storms with one that went unnamed when they went back and re-analyzed their data. So even though they only reached Zeta, the ‘unnamed’ storm would have put them at Eta where we are now.

Hurricane records show an overactive season, more active than what we thought.

However, 2005 still holds the record for tropical systems as a whole at 31...this includes Tropical Storms, Hurricanes, but also Tropical Depressions. Nonetheless it has still been an overactive season. If we look back to the August updated predictions, they predicted 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes. We’ve had 28 storms so far, 12 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes.

Hurricane season facts comparing 2005 with 2020
Hurricane season facts comparing 2005 with 2020

It has been a very busy season in 2020 and there is plenty of time left as Hurricane season ends November 30th; however, if we recall 2005, had a storm form in December. Hopefully things quiet down after Eta, but it will require more watching as some models want to bring it into the Gulf by next week. We’ll continue to monitor the tropics and give you the First Alert on web, app, and KSLA News 12.

