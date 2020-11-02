State seeking help in locating 2 children missing out of Henderson County

Briya Tickle and Robert Tickle Jr. (Source: DFPS)
By Jeff Awtrey | November 2, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 4:45 PM

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public’s help in locating two children last seen with their parents.

According to a DFPS press release, Robert Trickle Jr., 12, and Briya Tickle, 7, were ordered into DFPS custody by Henderson County Court-at-Law Judge Nancy Perryman.

Source: Henderson County
Source: Henderson County (Source: Henderson County Jail)

The children were last seen with their parents, Christina Gibbons, 45, and Robert Tickle, 55, in Chandler.

The children may also be in the Dallas area. The parents are driving a 2002 brown Ford F-150 pickup with license plate HKY 8662.

Source: Henderson County Jail
Source: Henderson County Jail (Source: Henderson County Jail)

Anyone with information about the children is urged to call 903-521-6095.

