State seeking help in locating 2 children missing out of Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for the public’s help in locating two children last seen with their parents.
According to a DFPS press release, Robert Trickle Jr., 12, and Briya Tickle, 7, were ordered into DFPS custody by Henderson County Court-at-Law Judge Nancy Perryman.
The children were last seen with their parents, Christina Gibbons, 45, and Robert Tickle, 55, in Chandler.
The children may also be in the Dallas area. The parents are driving a 2002 brown Ford F-150 pickup with license plate HKY 8662.
Anyone with information about the children is urged to call 903-521-6095.
