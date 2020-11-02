Multiple shots fired near Gonzales police officer

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Seven shots were fired from a passing vehicle near the spot where a Gonzales police officer was parked Sunday evening, police spokesperson Charlotte Smith confirms.
The officer’s vehicle, parked a few hundred feet from the roadway, was not hit by any of the gunfire.
The officer, who was inside the vehicle, was parked along Burnside Avenue just south of Highway 30 when the shots were fired from a passing SUV around 10:45 p.m., Smith said.
Detectives are now trying to determine if the officer was being “intentionally targeted,” the spokesperson said.
