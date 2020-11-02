Monday, November 2: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Nov. 2, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 183,616 total cases - 270 new cases
- 5,720 total deaths - 8 new deaths
- 596 patients in hospitals - decrease of 2
- 70 patients on ventilators - no change
- 168,634 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.
- 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.
Since Sunday, Nov. 1, LDH says 5,366 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,784,105.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
