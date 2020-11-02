Man shot near Shreveport hospital; under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Monday morning.
Officers got the call before 8:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Samford Avenue. That’s not far from Ochsner-LSU Health Medical Center.
According to police, he was able to get to the hospital on his own for medical treatment.
Police say that his wound is considered non-life-threatening.
Crews remain on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
