Man shot near Shreveport hospital; under investigation
By Alex Onken | November 2, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST - Updated November 2 at 10:19 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured on Monday morning.

Officers got the call before 8:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Samford Avenue. That’s not far from Ochsner-LSU Health Medical Center.

According to police, he was able to get to the hospital on his own for medical treatment.

Police say that his wound is considered non-life-threatening.

Crews remain on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

