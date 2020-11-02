Louisiana rejects bid to delay absentee voting deadline

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — In the wake of Hurricane Zeta, three organizations united to ask the Louisiana secretary of state’s office to extend the deadline for the state’s voters to turn in their absentee ballots.
As it stands, absentee ballots must be turned in before 4:30 p.m. Monday at voters’ respective registrar of voters offices in order to be counted.
A one-day extension was being sought by the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Anti-Defamation League’s South Central Region.
“We knew that with so many people being without power, that it was going to affect many of them being able to get those in,” said Candice Battiste, the Power Coalition’s organizer for North Louisiana.
However, the secretary of state’s office told the Washington Post that it was impossible to fulfill the groups’ request.
The secretary of state’s office lacks the legal authority to modify those deadlines, spokesman Tyler Brey said.
The coalition’s Battiste said the secretary of state’s office did not respond directly to the advocacy groups.
And she said she wants people in power to take accountability.
“Whenever there are extraordinary circumstances, we want them to step up and make sure there are efforts to help voters make their voices be heard.”
On Saturday, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office said generators will be provided for polling locations that still lack electrical service.
WHAT IF YOU’RE LATE?
Louisiana voters who fail to get their absentee ballots turned in on time still can vote in person at their polling location on Election Day, which is Tuesday.
