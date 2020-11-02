Great weather week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying Halloween and taking in this amazing Fall weather! As we turn to a new week we are tracking a pretty tranquil week of weather ahead of the ArkLaTex. Thanks to a dry cold front that came through Sunday we are expecting slightly cooler temperatures across the region as we kick off the week. But as we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting warming temperatures for the region. Our next chance for any type of precipitation, albeit a small one, will come this weekend on Sunday with the potential for showers.