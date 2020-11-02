Great weather week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying Halloween and taking in this amazing Fall weather! As we turn to a new week we are tracking a pretty tranquil week of weather ahead of the ArkLaTex. Thanks to a dry cold front that came through Sunday we are expecting slightly cooler temperatures across the region as we kick off the week. But as we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting warming temperatures for the region. Our next chance for any type of precipitation, albeit a small one, will come this weekend on Sunday with the potential for showers.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning all you need to grab is a light jacket and a pair of sunglasses as we are expecting cool and clear conditions to start off the week. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 40s, but thanks to ample sunshine will move up into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. There won’t be much wind to speak of this afternoon so your Monday should be rather pleasant if you don’t mind the cool temperatures.
As we go through the rest of the workweek we are expecting more dry and pleasant conditions for the ArkLaTex. Your Election Day forecast is looking great with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We will see some more clouds for the region during the middle part of the week, but still no rain is expected. By the second half of the week we should see our high temperatures back into the low to mid 70s across the region.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are expecting more comfortable temperatures, but also more clouds on the way for the ArkLaTex. If we are going to see any showers this week it will come this weekend, but those rain chances are fairly low at this point. High temperatures over the weekend will continue to have nice Fall temperatures with highs in the low to mid 70s.
So get ready for more “boring” weather across the ArkLaTex over the next week. Have a great Monday and week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
