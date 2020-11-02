Great election day weather

(KSLA) - The weather will be fantastic for election day tomorrow. Look for sunshine and mild temperatures. Meanwhile, the tropics remain active with Eta now a major hurricane.
Tuesday morning will start off with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some scattered light frost is likely. So, it will be quite chilly! Otherwise, it will be a quiet night with no clouds and no rain.
If you are one of the early risers to head to the polls for election day, make you you dress appropriately. You will need a jacket, especially if you stand in line for an extended time. It will slowly warm up throughout the day, but all morning it will be cold. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the lower 70s and upper 60s. There will be more sunshine and no rain.
Wednesday and Thursday will have more beautiful weather. There could be a few passing clouds at times, but we will remain dry with no rain. Temperatures will be a little warm and get up to the mid 70s.
There will not be much day-to-day change even by the end of the week. Friday will also be nice with no chance of rain. Look for a lot of sunshine and limited clouds. Temperatures will heat up to the mid70s.
This weekend has a very small chance for a brief shower as of now. Mostly on Sunday when a couple clouds will be building back up. I only have a 10% chance for a quick shower, but the ArkLaTex should stay dry for the most part. Temperatures will continue to warm up and will reach the mid to upper 70s.
In the tropics, Eta is now a major hurricane. It should make landfall as a category 4 or 5 Tuesday morning in Nicaragua. It will weaken quickly after landfall down to a tropical depression. By this weekend, it should turn back toward the Caribbean. So, the system could reform in to a tropical storm and maybe a hurricane. It is unclear where the storm would go once it gets back to the Caribbean, but we will let you know as soon as the forecast becomes clear. As of now, there is still NO threat to the gulf coast.
Have a great week everyone!
