Goldonna police chief charged with cruelty to a juvenile following abuse allegations

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Northwest Louisiana law enforcement figure is facing a charge following accusations of child cruelty.
Joseph C. “Joe” Hines, 47, faces a count of cruelty to a juvenile, non-violent.
He is being held without bond in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
On Friday, Oct. 30, two Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services investigators requested a Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputy to come with them as they investigated a complaint regarding a juvenile at a home in Goldonna, according to a Facebook post.
Since the visit, DCFS advised the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office that following their investigation, there was no evidence of abuse and they chose not to remove the child at that time.
NPSO decided to open a criminal investigation into the matter, working throughout the weekend to get additional video evidence, according to the Facebook post.
Investigators also took witness statements, suspect statements and interviewed the child.
On Nov. 1, NPSO CID obtained a warrant from Natchitoches District Court for the arrest of Hines.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
