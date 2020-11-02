Estranged brothers involved in Houston County shooting identified

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - No criminal charges have been filed for a fatal shooting that happened between brothers on Friday in Houston County.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident only involves two individuals, estranged siblings, in what the preliminary investigation reveals to be a home invasion, where deadly force may have been justified.
Harry Swiggard, III, 62, of Clyde, died from the shooting. His brother, Scott Swiggard, 58, of Conroe, has been identified as the alleged shooter, who was at his second home in Houston County, at the time of the incident.
This case continues to be actively investigated, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
