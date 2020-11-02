Detectives arrest mother of child in abuse investigation

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches Parish authorities have made another arrest in connection with a child abuse investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that the child’s mother now has been arrested.
Louisiana child welfare workers removed the girl from the home in Goldonna about 2:35 p.m. Monday. Sheriff Stuart Wright said the child now is in a safe environment.
Sheriff’s detectives searched the residence after the child was removed then interviewed the girl’s mother.
While questioning Casey Savannah Smedley at the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigations bureau, the 28-year-old woman “admitted to detectives that she participated by recording the incident and forwarding the videos to another unnamed person without stopping the abuse."
Smedley now is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where records show she was booked at 6:54 p.m. Monday on a felony charge of cruelty to a juvenile.
Previously arrested in the case is Goldonna Police Chief Joseph C. “Joe" Hines, who is charged with one count of cruelty to a juvenile, non-violent. He too remains in the parish lockup.
Both are being held without bond.
Detectives said that the investigation remains ongoing and that further arrests are possible.
“Our detectives are committed to conducting an impartial investigation that will follow the facts and evidence in this case to be presented to the district attorney, not based on hearsay or rumors,” Wright said.
