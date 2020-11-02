Dad accused of shoplifting while baby sat in car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While his baby waited in the car, police say a man attempted to steal a power washer from a Jonesboro store.
Nathaniel Adams, 46, of Memphis was cited with theft of $1,000 or less and third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to the initial incident report, Adams attempted to shoplift a Maxx power washer from Walmart, 1815 E. Highland, just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
While Adams was in the store, his baby was sitting in his 2017 Saab 900 in the parking lot, the report stated.
Officer Zachary Nead cited Adams then released him with a Dec. 2 court date.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.